Husband Arrested In York City Attack On Wife & Mother-In-Law

A York City man who was involved in a fatal traffic accident on I-83 last month has now been arrested for stabbing his wife and mother-in-law in their home. Police say 43-year old Nikhil Dev attacked the women last Friday as the family watched t-v in their home along the 2700-block of Woodspring Drive. Both women suffered serious cuts to their face. The suspect was arrested without further incident. Back on May-24th, Dev was behind the wheel of an SUV that hit a pick-up truck on I-83 South in Shrewsbury Township. His wife was a passenger. The crash killed the other driver who was a woman from Virginia, along with her dog.