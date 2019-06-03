York Co. Firefighter Dies In MD Traffic Accident

A traffic accident in Maryland on Saturday has killed a member of the Red Lion Fire Department. Maryland State Police say 26-year old John Smith of Red Lion was riding a motorcycle at around 7pm when he lost control along Susquehanna River Road in Cecil County. Smith was thrown from the bike and taken to Harford Memorial Hospital where he later died. Smith’s passenger, 24-year old Brittny Winter of Fawn Grove was also injured. She was taken to a hospital in Delaware. We do not know her condition.