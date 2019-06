No word yet on an arrest following a fatal stabbing in York City over the weekend. The Coroner’s Office says a 13-year old juvenile was pronounced dead at York Hospital just before 3:30a Saturday. Police say Tre Hartman of Winter Haven, Florida was in town visiting relatives when he was stabbed in a home along the 1000-block of East Philadelphia Street. An autopsy is planned for later Monday morning at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.