Nearly $7000-dollars worth of bronze vases were stolen from a cemetery in Columbia on Memorial Day. Police say the suspect stole up to 23-vases valued at $300-each from the veterans section of the
Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens on Monday Night. Anyone with a tip is asked to call Columbia Police at 717-684-7735.
Robbers Steal 20+ Vases From Columbia Cemetery
