Man Shot Dead In Lancaster City

A 22-year old man is shot dead in Lancaster City. Police say the victim was found with multiple bullet wounds along the 500-block of East Chestnut Street at around 10:30p. Officers say the man was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital where he died from his injuries. No word yet on a suspect. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with more info can text an anonymous tip to ‘LANCS’ at 847-411 or by calling Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.