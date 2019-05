The man that was found in the trunk of a car at the Manheim Auto Auction on Thursday is a wanted felon. Northern Regional Police say 25-year old Leon Parks of the Bronx, New York is wanted for parole violations and weapons charges. Officers say when employees were inspecting a Dodge Challenger for sale when they found Parks semi-responsive in the trunk. He as taken to a hospital for treatment. Parks is now awaiting extradition back to the Empire State.