Do You Recognize This Armed Robber?

Hanover Police need your help in identifying the woman who used a knife to rob a store employee on Monday. Officers say the suspect demanded money at a business inside the North Hanover Mall at around 3pm. The suspect grabbed the cash and fled on foot out of the mall. No one was hurt. Police describe the woman as being white, in her 20’s or 30’s, wearing grayish-white hooded sweatshirt with the hood up over her head and black pants. They say she had light colored, possibly blond hair, and bruising around one of her eyes. Aanyone who knows more can call Hanover Police at 717-637-5575.