Strong winds blew down trees and caused various kinds of damage in every county around York and Lancaster Wednesday afternoon. There are a few more lingering power outages Thursday when compared to Wednesday. That has caused Dover Area School District to close for students on Thursday, May 30. Staff is to operate on a two-hour delay. Meanwhile, the tornado confirmed in Caernarvon Township in Berks County on Tuesday night was an EF-2 with winds speeds up to 135-mph.