PA To Appeal Ruling That Threw Out Charge Against Former PSU President

Nearly a month after a federal judge threw out the misdemeanor child endangerment conviction of former Penn State President Graham Spanier, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the commonwealth has appealed that decision. The judge agreed with Spanier’s argument that he was improperly charged under a 2007 law for actions that happened in 2001. The 70-year old Spanier was to have started serving his jail term last month. The charge came out of the school’s response in handling reports that former coach Jerry Sandusky had molested children. Spanier was found not guilty of another count of child endangerment and conspiracy.