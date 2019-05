A bomb threat at a Lancaster County campground has led to the arrest of a New York state woman. Lancasteronline.com reports that 41-year old Kristie Forkl of Lackawanna, NY has been charged with calling the Yogi Bear’s Jellystone campground in Quarryville on May-25th and making a threat. Employees then evacuated the park. State Police and their K-9 units found nothing. No one was hurt. Police say Forkl admitted she made the call and claimed she was confused.