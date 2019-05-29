York City Shooting Puts Woman In Hospital

A woman is shot in York City. Police say they do not believe the 39-year old victim was targeted when she was wounded in the hip. It happened just before 10:30p Tuesday near Market and Lee Streets. Officers say the victim is being treated at York Hospital. We have no word on her condition.

Meanwhile, York City Police say they are looking for a man who is wanted locally for making terroristic threats and also wanted in South Carolina for assault with a firearm. Officers say 30-year old Marcus Nolasco-Gutierrez is believed to be driving a white Mercedes SUV with New York registration plate FSR-6990.

Anyone who has more info can call the anonymous tip line at 717-849-2204.