Two Lancaster County residents have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from two people who have ‘mental health issues.’ Elizabethtown Police say 53-year old Michael Dunk and 52-year old Carol Witmer both from the borough, were charged with withdrawing $36,000 from the victims without their knowledge. Officers say Dunk was a representative payee for the victims. He is being held in the Lancaster County Prison on $20,000 bail. While Witmer remains at-large.