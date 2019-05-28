Suspect Wanted On Multiple Charges In York Co.

New charges are coming for a man York City Police call: armed and dangerous. Officers say a car with a handgun inside was reported missing Monday morning. A short time later police spotted the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop but the driver sped away and even ran some stop signs to escape. Officers identify that man as Isaiah Valenti who has outstanding warrants for robbery, kidnapping, making terroristic threats and a state parole violation. Anyone who knows more about Valenti’s whereabouts can text an anonymous tip to ‘Yorktips’ at 847-411.