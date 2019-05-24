Six-hour Lancaster Co. Standoff Ends

When police tried to serve a warrant to arrest an Ephrata man for allegedly stealing his mother’s car, the suspect started a roughly 6-hour standoff. Officers say 28-year old Trevor McNeil barricaded himself in a home along the 100-block of Washington Avenue just before 12-noon Thursday. Police called in the State Police and Lancaster County’s Special Emergency Response Team. Officials also evacuated nearby residents. the situation ended peacefully just before 6pm. No one was hurt. McNeil has been charged with robbery and theft offenses.