Quarryville Woman Admits Animal Cruelty

Two years probation is part of the sentence for a Lancaster County woman who has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty. Officials say 47-year old Annie Beiler of Quarryville is also prohibited from owning animals for 2-years after the SPCA seized roughly 2-dozen dogs on her property one year ago. Three of the animals had been debarked. The District Attorney’s Office says Beiler hired an Iowa woman, Denise Felling, who used an illegal procedure where a tube is shoved down the dog’s throat to damage the animal’s vocal chords. Felling pleaded guilty to multiple counts of animal cruelty earlier this year. She was sentenced for up to 23-months but was given credit for time served.