PA Court Rejects York Co. Woman’s Appeal For A New Trial

The Pennsylvania Superior Court has rejected the appeal of a York County woman who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the DUI deaths of two high school students. Officials say 47-year old Jodie Tierney of Windsor Township had appealed for a new trial. Tierney was found guilty of providing the alcohol that led to the June-2015 traffic deaths of 17-year old Stone Hill of Delta and 16-year old Nick Mankin of Felton. The teens had been drinking at Tierney’s home when Hill got behind the wheel and later crashed into a utility pole on Slab Road in Lower Chanceford Township. A judge ordered Tierney to serve from 30 to 72 months in state prison. But that term could be extended. While the judge this week denied her request for a new trial, he also agreed with prosecutors that Tierney should have been sentenced for endangering the welfare of children. No word on when that will happen. By the way, the woman’s husband, 48-year old Stephen Tierney pleaded guilty to similar charges. He was given 3-years probation. The couple was also ordered to pay fines and complete dozens of hours of community service.