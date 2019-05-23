PA Opioid Crisis Update

Governor Tom Wolf gave an update on fighting the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania. Wolf spoke at a training session in Harrisburg where attendees learned how to administer naloxone which reverses the effects of opioids. The Governor says early stats from last year show a drop in overdose deaths in the commonwealth. He also noted that doctors are writing fewer opioid prescriptions. Lt. Governor John Fetterman also attended the event and he reminded the crowd that opioid use disorder is a disease and not a personal failing.