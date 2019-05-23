Man Arrested Following York Co. Road Rage Incident

A road rage incident ends with a York County man being charged with aggravated assault and other offenses. Northern Regional Police say it started Tuesday night along Mountain Road at Nursery Road in Dover Township. The victim told officers that while following a Saturn sedan, the driver began to ‘brake check’ him. The victim tried to getaway but the Saturn rammed his vehicle. The suspect then followed the victim to his home and allegedly threatened to kill him before taking off. The victim called police who observed damage on both vehicles. After hearing from an independent witness, officers arrested Michael Toomey of Warrington Township. His bail was set at $50,000.