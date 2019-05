The York County man who stabbed his 13-year old brother to death in their New Freedom home 1998 has been paroled and released from prison. Officials say 36-year old Zachary Witman was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 and sentenced to life in prison. But in 2012, the U-S Supreme Court ruled such terms for juveniles were unconstitutional. Then last year, Witman pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder and he was sentenced from 15-to-40 years in prison.