York Co. Jury Convicts Man In Shotgun Holdup Of A Walmart

A jury Tuesday convicted a York County man of an armed robbery more than 2-years ago. The District Attorney’s Office says 60-year old Thomas Markowski was found guilty of multiple offenses including attempt to commit first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault. Prosecutors say Markowski fired his sawed-off shotgun at a state police trooper after he stole fentanyl from the Walmart Pharmacy in Shrewsbury Township in April-2016. Markowski will be sentenced next month when he could get from 20-to-40 years in prison.