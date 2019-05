A Lancaster City woman has been sentenced from 6-to-12 years in prison for delivering drugs that led to two fatal overdoses. The District Attorney’s Office says 24-year old Angela Giambilis provided the drugs that killed a 40-year old relative in Cumberland County and a 34-year old Millersville man in 2017. Giambilis pleaded guilty to several drug-related offenses including felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death.