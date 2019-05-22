Headline Election Results

The votes have been counted from Tuesday’s PA. Primary and here are the headline results.

In the statewide race for Judge of the Superior Court, Democrat Amanda Green-Hawkins will face Republican Megan McCarthy King in November.

In the special State Senate election in the 33rd District which includes all of Adams County and parts of Cumberland, Franklin and York Counties, Republican Don Mastriano won.

For County Commissioner, the order of the day was incumbents winning in Lancaster, Lebanon and York. There were two exceptions; in York County, current Commissioner Republican Chris Reilly is out after Julie Wheeler beat out Ron Miller. In Lancaster, Republican Ray D’Agostino is the newcomer.

In York County’s Court of Common Pleas, two candidates are headed to the general election, Democrat Sandra Thompson will face Republican Matt Menges.

For York County Sheriff, the incumbent Rich Keuerleber was the winner.

In Lancaster County’s West Hempfield Township, voters approved small games of chance for certain nonprofit groups.

And finally, in the special election in the 12th Congressional District to replace Republican Tom Marino who resigned earlier this year, Republican Fred Keller won.