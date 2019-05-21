Fairview Twp Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal DUI Crash

A York County man has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in a DUI-related traffic accident that killed an Iraq War veteran more than 4-years ago. The York Daily Record reports that 39-year old Justin Haines of Fairview Township admitted his blood alcohol level was 3-times over the legal limit when he killed 30-year old Kyle Quigley of New Cumberland on February-8th, 2015. The fatal accident happened at the intersection of Lewisberry and Poplar Roads in Fairview Township. YDR.com reports that the case was delayed for years over legal wrangling concerning the admissibility of Haines’ blood-alcohol testing results. Haines will be sentenced in 5-weeks.