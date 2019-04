No word on any suspect after a York City shooting left a man wounded behind the ear. Police say a good Samaritan drove the victim to York Hospital just after a shooting happened at around 2:30p Monday along the 300-block of North George Street. The incident led officers to close the Leader bridge for a time. Police say the victim, 25-year old Pedro Diaz of York City, was in stable condition. Anyone with more information can call the anonymous tip line at 717-849-2204.