What started as a DUI stop for State Police in Adams County ended with charges of making terroristic threats and threats to use weapons of mass destruction. Troopers arrested 29-year old Daniel Harhangi of Aspers last Friday along the 1600-block of Heidlersburg Road in Butler Township. But while in custody, State Police say the suspect threatened to kill several troopers and their families and to use a bomb to blow up the barracks in Gettysburg. No one was hurt.