Three Dead In York Co. Crash

Posted on

A 2-vehicle crash in York County over the weekend left 3-people dead. The Coroner’s Office says an east-bound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane along the 7300-block of Lincoln Highway, Route-30 in Paradise Township at around 5:30pm Saturday. Officials say the two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was 26-year-old Josue Granados of Annapolis, Maryland. The other driver has been identified as 72-year old William Humlhanz of Pennsburg, in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. A female passenger in the eastbound vehicle, 18-year old Mayra Torres of Jackson Township, York County was taken to York Hospital where she died from her injuries. Northern Regional Police are investigating.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.