Three Dead In York Co. Crash

A 2-vehicle crash in York County over the weekend left 3-people dead. The Coroner’s Office says an east-bound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane along the 7300-block of Lincoln Highway, Route-30 in Paradise Township at around 5:30pm Saturday. Officials say the two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was 26-year-old Josue Granados of Annapolis, Maryland. The other driver has been identified as 72-year old William Humlhanz of Pennsburg, in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. A female passenger in the eastbound vehicle, 18-year old Mayra Torres of Jackson Township, York County was taken to York Hospital where she died from her injuries. Northern Regional Police are investigating.