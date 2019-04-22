Armed Standoff In Adams Co.

An armed Adams County man kept State Police at bay for several hours before he surrendered peacefully. Troopers say the incident began in a Franklin Township home after the suspect, 23-year old Tyler Hertz of Biglerville allegedly strangled and assaulted the mother of his infant child. State Police say Hertz grabbed a shotgun as the seriously injured woman called 9-1-1 and fled with the baby. Hertz went to his home where troopers tried to make contact. When that failed, they called in the Special Emergency Response Team. After several hours, Hertz finally gave up without further incident.