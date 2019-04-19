York Co. Husband Charged With Wife’s Disappearance In 1981

A York County man’s wife disappeared in 1981 and now he has been arrested for her death. Warrington Township Police say 76-year old William Korzon currently living in East Prospect, was living with his wife Gloria Korzon, in Bucks County when she went missing. But officers have now charged the husband with homicide, forgery and other crimes. They say Korzon lied to investigators over the years and forged documents in a effort to claim his wife was still alive until she was declared legally dead in 1997. Officials believe Korzon threatened to kill his wife and assaulted her many times during their 14-year marriage. Police also say Korzon tried to hire someone to kill an investigator.