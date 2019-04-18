Governor Wolf Visits Lancaster Co.

Governor Tom Wolf visited Marietta, Lancaster County Wednesday. Wolf inspected areas along the Susquehanna River that are affected by recurring flooding. The governor also discussed how his Restore Pennsylvania plan can help alleviate the ongoing problem. The program would establish a disaster relief trust fund to assist individuals who suffer losses that are not compensated by the Federal government or other programs. Restore Pennsylvania would be funded by a severance tax and will invest $4.5 billion to help catapult the commonwealth ahead of most states in technology, development, and infrastructure.