Child Sex Abuse Grand Jury Recommendations Move Forward In HBG

The ball is now in the state Senate after state House lawmakers has approved many of the recommendations that came from the grand jury that investigated child sexual abuse by catholic clergy in Pa. Among the legislation passed, one bill would make it a third-degree felony when someone fails to report ongoing child sexual abuse. Another allows victims who may have signed a confidentiality agreement in the past to speak to law enforcement at any time. Another measure would eliminate the criminal statute of limitations and another bill creates a civil window so past victims can sue for damages. There’s no word on when the upper chamber might consider the legislation when they come back into session after the Easter recess.