The suspect who opened fire at a Tennessee shopping center killed a York, Pa. woman. Police say the shooter, 21-year old Leon Jones of Tennessee fired a handgun randomly at the Tanger Outlets in Sevierville just before 4pm Tuesday. Jones killed 24-year old Olivia Cunningham of York and wounded 75-year old John Marr of Massachusetts. Jones then shot himself. We do not know the condition of the male victim or the shooter. Officers say they do not believe Jones had any connection to his victims.