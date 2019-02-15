Warwick Township Man Arrested For Child Porn

A Lititz man faces 16-felony counts including sexual abuse of children. State Police with help from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Computer Crime Unit arrested 29-year old James Feaster after a 4-month probe. Troopers say Feaster was allegedly part of an online chat group that shared images and videos of child pornography. State Police used a search warrant this week and seized a cell phone which led to the charges. Feaster is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $450,000 bail.