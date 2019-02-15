Thursday Fire In Lancaster City Leaves Husband & Wife Dead

A husband and wife are dead after a Thursday morning fire in Lancaster City. The blaze broke out at around 4am in a row home along the 700-block of Poplar Street. Units responded and they were able to pull Lydia Montes and Jose Montes, both 59, from the burning house. Officials say the victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Both were later pronounced dead. Neighbors say the couple had a nephew who was a city firefighter. But he was off-duty at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.