A man from Guatemala living in the United States illegally is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to raping a Lancaster County teen. Police say 22-year old Magdilio Diaz-Vasquez admitted he sexually assaulted a girl starting when she was 12-years old in the Quarryville area. He was sentenced from 6-to-12 years in prison. Diaz-Vasquez had been deported back to his home country several years ago. Now he also faces felony federal charges of illegal re-entry into the United States.