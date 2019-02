A York City woman is recovering after being shot. Police say 54-year old Mildred Ford was wounded in the leg while along the 200-block of East Princess Street just before 8:30p Wednesday night. Officers say Ford is in stable condition with the non-life threatening injury. Anyone who has more information on what happened is asked to call police at 717-846-1234 or you can text an anonymous tip to ‘Yorktips’ at 847-411.