PA State Police: Armed Suspect Shot Dead After Attacking His Brother In Adams Co.

A fight between two brothers in Adams County ends when Pennsylvania State Police shoot one of them dead. Troopers say 34-year-old Michael Drayer allegedly stabbed his older brother 40-year-old Jesse Drayer with a kitchen knife Wednesday at around 5PM at a home on Staymen Drive in Menallen Township. The older brother fled the home but the younger man chased him along Aspers Bendersville Road to the intersection of Carlisle Road. State Police arrived at the same time. The older brother ran to a police cruiser for refuge as troopers ordered the younger man to drop his weapon. When he refused, a State Police officer shot him. Michael Drayer was transported to Gettysburg Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim, Jesse Drayer was taken to York Hospital were he is in stable condition. An internal investigation is underway.