Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg Unveils Survivor Compensation Program

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg is formally launching its Survivor Compensation Program. After apologizing to the survivors of child sex abuse, Bishop Ronald Gainer says the settlements will serve as further recognition that the Church acknowledges these terrible abuses did occur. He also hopes that the program will help advance survivors on their path towards healing. To participate in the program, a claimant must have previously identified themselves to the Diocese on or before February 11th of this year. The claims period will run for 90 days, from February 12 through May 13. There are many ways to learn more about the Survivor Compensation Program. You can call 1-800-540-2624. Details and forms are available at two web sites: commonwealthmediation.com or www.youthprotectionhbg.com