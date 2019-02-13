Body Found In York: Update

The body found on a York County property last week was discovered in black trash bags in an unplugged freezer. State Police say they were called after some potential buyers made the gruesome find while inspecting an out building on a property along Kralltown Road in Warrington Township last Thursday evening. Troopers believe the body is that of a previous owner, Glenora Delahay. State Police have interviewed Cynthia Black of York Haven who was the woman’s granddaughter. In court documents, troopers say Black received compensation before and after her grandmother’s death. An autopsy was conducted on Monday but the coroner is waiting for further test results before ruling on the cause and manner of death. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.