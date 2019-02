A Chambersburg teen is dead following an Adams County traffic accident last weekend. The York County Coroner’s Office says 19-year old Chase Shepard was seriously injured when the car he was riding in went off the 2300-block of Newman Road in Hamiltonban Township Saturday morning and hit a tree. Shepard was taken to York Hospital but he died on Monday morning. The driver and another passenger were also injured. We do not know their condition.