Lancaster Co. Parents Sentenced Following Drowning Death Of Their Young Daughter

A Lancaster County mother has been ordered to serve from 1-to-2 years in prison following the drowning death of her 3-year old daughter almost 2-years ago. The District Attorney’s Office says Susie Rehm of Manheim Township pleaded guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter in the April-2017 death of Izabella Bussard. The child was left unattended and she fell in the swimming pool at the family home along Farmstead Lane. Rehm and the girl’s father, Geoffrey Bussard both pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges and were given several years of probation. Prosecutors partially blamed the parents ongoing drug abuse for the incident. Officials say due to the toddler’s frequent wandering, the parents had installed an alarm on a back door. But the couple removed the batteries because they said the sounding alarm had ‘become annoying.’