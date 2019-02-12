Four Arrested After Synthetic Cannabis Is Seized In Lancaster City

A 2-month investigation leads Lancaster City Police to seize over 3-pounds of synthetic marijuana. Lancasteronline.com reports that officers have arrested a total of four people after finding the drugs in a home along the 500-block of East King Street and a vehicle along the 300-block of Mill Street. Various drug offenses were filed against the group. Bail for 50-year old Michelle Peters and 35-year old Michael Reynolds is set at $250,000 each, for 26-year old Devon Lawton its $100,00 and for 31-year old Maurice Barr of East Hempfield Township its $75,000.