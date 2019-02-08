Two Men Charged With Child Porn In Lancaster Co.

Child porn charges have been filed in Lancaster County against 2-men. The District Attorney’s Office says 36-year old Jason Groff of Maryland has been arrested after he allegedly placed recording devices in bathrooms of a Rapho Township home and secretly filming three women and a child. Groff is charged with multiple crimes including child pornography and 8-other felonies. Officials say the suspect stored the illegal materials on a laptop, external hard drive and USB drives. Groff was taken into custody in Maryland on Thursday and he will be extradited to Lancaster. Meanwhile in East Lampeter Township, Police say 61-year old Eldon King faces three counts of child pornography and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility. Officers say King is a registered sex offender and has admitted to downloading, possessing and printing child pornography. Lancasteronline.com reports that he is being held in the county prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.