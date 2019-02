A York County man is facing multiple felonies including rape and kidnapping for an assault last year. Police say 21-year old Lucas Glinski of Newberry Township is accused of sexually assaulting a woman twice in June of 2018. The victim told officers she met Glinski to give him a set of keys when she was allegedly physically attacked and held against her will. She was eventually able to get away when Glinksi stopped at a gas station and a clerk helped her escape.