Lessons Learned From Distraction Burglary In York Co.

A distraction burglary in York County serves as a warning to other residents to be aware of strangers who knock on their door. Southwestern Regional Police say a Hispanic male went to a home in New Freedom Borough on Wednesday and claimed to be from the electrical company and needed to check light switches. Officers say the suspect had a police style badge and some sort of photo ID that resembled a driver’s license. Police say while he occupied the two elderly home owners with turning on and off light switches, a second person entered the house and stole money. Officers remind residents that you should always ask to see identification or a permit when a contractor/solicitor shows up at their door. Residents should not allow any unidentified worker to pressure their way into a home. If the resident is unsure if they should allow the worker into their house, they should call 911 and ask for an officer to check the persons credentials in order to make sure they are legitimate prior to entry.