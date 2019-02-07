Wolf To Visit York & Lancaster On Thursday

Governor Tom Wolf will visit York and Lancaster Counties Thursday. First, Wolf will stop at High Steel Structures in East Lampeter Township just after 1pm. The Governor will discuss his workforce proposal that he unveiled Tuesday during his budget address to the state General Assembly. Then Wolf will visit Dover Area High School at around 3pm. That’s where he will promote his plan to provide high speed internet to all state residents. The Governor will also learn about the educational opportunities created through high-speed broadband access in the school’s Innovative Learning Center.