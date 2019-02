A suspect has been identified in Tuesday’s shooting in York City. Police say 40-year old Aric Agudio of York has been charged with aggravated assault, burglary and a firearms offense after 36-year old Elizabeth Agudio was wounded in the arm. Officers say it happened at around 5am at a home along the 900-block of West College Avenue. We don’t know the condition of the victim. The suspect remains at-large. Anyone who knows more can contact police at 717-846-1234.