York Man Pleads Guilty To Fraudulently Receiving Government Benefits

A York County man has pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud. U-S Attorney David Freed says 68-year old Nagy Mohammed Abdelhamed admitted to receiving Medicaid and food stamp benefits fraudulently. Officials say the suspect received nearly $30,000 worth of benefits in 2014 even though he owned a four- bedroom residence in York, a gas station in York and that’s not all. Officials say he also owned a 2008 Mercedes Benz automobile, received $1,124 a month in social security disability benefits, and held approximately $58,500 in eight different bank accounts. Abdelhamed has agreed to make restitution. His sentencing will be set for this spring.