A 16-month old girl is recovering from 2nd degree facial burns after her York County mother is charged with aggravated assault and other crimes. Police say 22-year old Brandy Gentzler of Seven Valleys admitted she held the child under hot water in an effort to get her daughter to stop crying. Gentzler also told officers that she had been rough with her child in the past. Officers say a hospital examination found three healed fractures to the girls rib, elbow and clavicle.