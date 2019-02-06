Huge Drug Bust In Lancaster Co.

Three Philadelphia residents are in the Lancaster County prison on $2-million dollars bail each after being arrested in a major drug bust. The District Attorney’s Office says the trio were taken into custody last Thursday when investigators learned of a major movement of heroin. The County Drug Task Force backed up with a National Guard helicopter trapped the vehicles that were allegedly transporting the drugs along the 1300-block of Lititz Pike. One suspect tried to flee and nearly hit law enforcement and civilians in the area. No one was hurt. Officials confiscated almost 3-pounds of heroin and nearly 2-pounds of pure fentanyl. Police estimate the value of the drugs seized including roughly 9800-bags ready for street sale at more than half-a-million dollars.