Governor Wolf Unveils New Budget

In a speech before a joint session of the state General Assembly Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf laid out his $34.1 billion budget for the next fiscal year. Among the highlights, the spending plan expands access to early childhood education, increases investments in schools. Wolf’s plan would also partner with the private sector to build on the PAsmart initiative, launched last year. He also urged lawmakers to expand their success with criminal justice reform. Wolf’s new budget proposal also includes $15 million a year for the next five years to help counties purchase new voting machines. The new fiscal year begins on July-1st.

Review the plan here:

https://www.budget.pa.gov/PublicationsAndReports/CommonwealthBudget/Documents/2019-20%20Proposed%20Budget/2019-20_Budget_Document_Web.pdf